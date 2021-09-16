Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Higher gold price works in Pan African Resources favour

Business Day TV discusses the company’s results with CEO Cobus Loots

16 September 2021 - 08:40 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/RICK WILKING
Picture: REUTERS/RICK WILKING

A higher gold price has given Pan African Resources a boost. The miner has posted record annual after-tax profit of close to $75m, and the strength of the group’s balance sheet has led it to propose its highest dividend in history. Alishia Seckam discussed the results with CEO Cobus Loots.

Business Day TV unpacks the results with CEO Cobus Loots.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Steinhoff wants top court to set aside ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
ARC Investments to buy back shares as it trims ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
FirstRand to cut funding for new coal power ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Deloitte asks to intervene in Steinhoff ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Motsepe’s ARC grasps the nettle of fees for fund ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.