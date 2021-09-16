NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Higher gold price works in Pan African Resources favour
Business Day TV discusses the company’s results with CEO Cobus Loots
16 September 2021 - 08:40
A higher gold price has given Pan African Resources a boost. The miner has posted record annual after-tax profit of close to $75m, and the strength of the group’s balance sheet has led it to propose its highest dividend in history. Alishia Seckam discussed the results with CEO Cobus Loots.
Business Day TV unpacks the results with CEO Cobus Loots.
