WATCH: EPP bounces back from the effects of Covid-19
Business Day TV caught up with EPP CEO Tomasz Trzoslo
16 September 2021 - 08:37
EPP has bounced back from the effects of Covid-19. The Polish retail property group has reported a 54% jump in interim distributable earnings a share. Alishia Seckam caught up with CEO Tomasz Trzoslo for more detail.
