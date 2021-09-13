Companies

Britain’s Tesco trials reusable packaging to cut plastic waste

Customers can buy a range of 88 products in reusable packaging that can be returned to stores to be cleaned, refilled and used again

13 September 2021 - 11:31 James Davey
A woman wearing a face mask pushes a shopping cart at a Tesco supermarket in Hatfield, Britain, in this October 6 2020 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA
A woman wearing a face mask pushes a shopping cart at a Tesco supermarket in Hatfield, Britain, in this October 6 2020 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

London - Britain’s biggest supermarket group Tesco launched a trial on Monday that allows customers to buy food, drink, household and beauty products in reusable packaging, part of its strategy to cut plastic waste.

Britons have become increasingly aware of the amount of plastic they use in recent years, with television documentaries such as naturalist David Attenborough's “Blue Planet II” particularly highlighting the dangers of plastic pollution to marine life.

In response, supermarket chains and consumer-goods groups are increasingly testing refills in a drive to cut single-use plastics.

Through a partnership with Loop, the global reusable packaging platform, customers in 10 Tesco stores in eastern England will be able to buy products in reusable packaging that can be returned to stores when finished so it can be cleaned, refilled and used again.

A range of 88 products will be offered, including brands such as Unilever’s Persil laundry detergent and Radox shower gel, PZ Cussons’ Carex handwash, Fevertree drinks, Heinz ketchup, Coca-Cola, Tetley Tea and BrewDog beer, as well as 35 Tesco own-brand essentials, such as pasta, rice, sugar and oil.

In June, Asda, Britain's third-biggest grocer, extended its trial of a refill scheme after sales of several products in an initial pilot store outsold packaged alternatives.

Marks & Spencer, Morrisons and Waitrose have also been trialling concepts.

Tesco said it will add more products to its scheme throughout the year and the trial would be scaled-up if it proved successful.

“We are determined to tackle plastic waste and one of the ways we can help is by improving reuse options available to customers,” said Tesco CEO Ken Murphy.

“We’ll learn as much as we can from this to inform our future packaging plans,” he said.

The Loop platform was launched in 2019 in Paris and New York.

The launch of Loop in Tesco stores followed a year long online pilot that began in July 2020.

Tesco said prices for the contents of each item are comparable to the original. A fully refundable deposit starting at 50 pence (R10) is paid on each reusable product at the store checkout, refunded via an app when the customer returns the packaging to a collection point in store.

Reuters

Thailand makes PPE out of upcycled bottles

Plastic bottles are turned into threads to be weaved into fabrics and used for PPE, either for hospitals or Buddhist temples
World
1 week ago

Ivorian artist transforms flip-flops ‘sea does not want’ into large collages

In just a few years, Aristide Kouame’s original methods have caught the attention of the establishment
World
1 month ago

Every action counts in sustainable plastic drive

Consumers must be more aware of and producers more transparent about single-use plastics
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Motsepe investment Kropz wins battle over water ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Investor objects to Dubai firm’s R13bn takeover ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Kulula owner sells airport lounge as part of ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Kentucky fried plant nuggets the next bet for KFC
Companies
5.
NEWS ANALYSIS: M-Pesa dominates African fintech ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

NAMHLA SABA: How creating shared value can propel a sustainable social impact

Opinion

Swedish cement ruling poses threat to green projects

World / Europe

GARY RYNHART: ESG investors can facilitate change by engaging SMEs

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.