WATCH: Massmart narrows its interim headline loss
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Mitchell Slape about the company’s half-year results
30 August 2021 - 07:42
Massmart has narrowed its interim headline loss by nearly 41%, citing higher sales and the positive effect of its turnaround strategy.
Bronwyn Seaborne spoke to CEO Mitchell Slape for more detail.
