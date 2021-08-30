Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Massmart narrows its interim headline loss

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Mitchell Slape about the company’s half-year results

30 August 2021 - 07:42 Business Day TV
Massmart CEO Mitch Slape. Picture: NQOBILE DLUDLA
Massmart CEO Mitch Slape. Picture: NQOBILE DLUDLA

Massmart has narrowed its interim headline loss by nearly 41%, citing higher sales and the positive effect of its turnaround strategy.

Bronwyn Seaborne spoke to CEO Mitchell Slape for more detail.

Massmart mulls closing some Game stores amid R1bn loss

Investors have called for Slape to shut down loss-making Game and focus on the much better performing Makro and Builders businesses
Companies
2 days ago

Massmart says liquor ban cost it R770m in lost sales, as it racks up another loss

CEO Mitch Slape has work cut out to turn around the group as total sales rise just 4.4% in the 26 weeks to end-June
Companies
3 days ago

Massmart looking to beef up its online retail with OneCart acquisition

The company says the proposed deal will allow it to expand its capabilities in the on-demand delivery segment
Companies
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
FNB Wealth and Investment targeting ‘millions’ of ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Burger King deal is not a signal of a flip on BEE ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Discovery says UK’s lower Covid-19 death rate ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Massmart mulls closing some Game stores amid R1bn ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Spear aims to own only assets that provide fixed ...
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.