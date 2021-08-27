Massmart mulls closing some Game stores amid R1bn loss
27 August 2021 - 13:33
UPDATED 29 August 2021 - 17:54
As Massmart records another R1bn loss, it still believes it can revive ailing retailer Game, but CEO Mitchell Slape says it will consider closing underperforming stores in the brand.
Walmart, majority owner of Massmart, has sent Slape from the US to rightsize the company that has lost R1bn in the six months to June and more than R1bn in 2020 and 2019. ..
