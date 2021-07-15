Companies Do we really have to choose between hydrogen and batteries? The world can’t afford to lose the best carbon-free solution to the side that shouts the loudest. BL PREMIUM

Readers of a certain age will remember there was a time when television watchers were consumed by a debate about the merits of VHS versus Sony’s Betamax for their video players/recorders about 50 years ago.

For younger readers, VHS winning and the battle for supremacy is a classic case for business students...