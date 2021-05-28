Companies

Microsoft says hackers targeting government agencies, NGOs

US and Britain blame Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service for cyberattacks

28 May 2021 - 08:21 Kanishka Singh and Sabahatjahan Contractor
Picture: 123RF/GLEBSTOCK
Picture: 123RF/GLEBSTOCK

Bengaluru — The group behind the SolarWinds cyber attack identified late last year is now targeting government agencies, think tanks, consultants, and non-governmental organisations, Microsoft said late on Thursday.

“This week we observed cyberattacks by the threat actor Nobelium targeting government agencies, think tanks, consultants, and non-governmental organisations”, Microsoft said in a blog.

Nobelium, originating from Russia, is the same actor behind the attacks on SolarWinds customers in 2020, according to Microsoft.

“This wave of attacks targeted approximately 3,000 e-mail accounts at more than 150 different organisations”, Microsoft said.

While organisations in the US received the largest share of attacks, targeted victims came from at least 24 countries, Microsoft said.

At least a quarter of the targeted organisations were involved in international development, humanitarian issues and human rights work, Microsoft said in the blog.

Nobelium launched this week’s attacks by breaking into an e-mail marketing account used by the US Agency For International Development (USAID) and from there launching phishing attacks on many other organisations, Microsoft said.

The hack of information technology company SolarWinds, which was identified in December, gave access to thousands of companies and government offices that used its products. Microsoft President Brad Smith described the attack as “the largest and most sophisticated attack the world has ever seen”.

This month, Russia’s spy chief denied responsibility for the SolarWinds cyber attack but said he was “flattered” by the accusations from the US and Britain that Russian foreign intelligence was behind such a sophisticated hack.

The US and Britain have blamed Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), successor to the foreign spying operations of the KGB, for the hack which compromised nine US federal agencies and hundreds of private sector companies.

The attacks disclosed by Microsoft on Thursday appeared to be a continuation of multiple efforts to target government agencies involved in foreign policy as part of intelligence gathering efforts, Microsoft said.

The company said it was notifying all of its targeted customers and had “no reason to believe” these attacks involved any exploitation or vulnerability in Microsoft’s products or services.

Reuters

Colonial’s muted response to cyberattack will not keep US energy grid safe

Companies and governments should do a better job of securing infrastructure to avoid an unmanageable disaster
Opinion
2 weeks ago

FNB takes on digital security in banking

While all other channels including ATMs noted declines during the six months to end-December, the banking app grew its transaction volumes 22%
Companies
3 weeks ago

US intelligence report finds Vladimir Putin directed 2020 election meddling

Report links the Kremlin and allies of former president Donald Trump and absolves China of interfering on Biden's behalf in 2020 US election
World
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Luno rebuked by UK advertising watchdog
Companies / Financial Services
2.
PetroSA board discussed business rescue before it ...
Companies / Energy
3.
What to do next for existing SAB Zenzele ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Sectional title developer Balwin teams up with ...
Companies / Property
5.
Renergen: Not just hot air
Companies / Investors Monthly

Related Articles

Hacking of Japanese dating app exposes scores of account holders

World / Asia

Cyberattacks — would the ‘Putin solution’ work for you?

Opinion

Colonial pipeline hackers say they want money, not mayhem

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.