US fintech Pipe valuation hits $2bn as it raises more cash
‘Nasdaq for revenue’ start-up raises another $250m
Pipe, a start-up that lets companies sell their recurring revenue streams on its platform, said on Wednesday it had raised $250m at a valuation of $2bn.
The latest funding round was led by venture capital firm Greenspring Associates and included new investors such as Morgan Stanley's investment arm Counterpoint Global, SBI Investment and CreditEase FinTech Investment Fund.
Today @pipe became the fastest fintech in history to reach a $2B valuation. We’re on a mission to provide every company that has predictable revenues with direct access to capital markets so they can grow on their terms - the way it should be 1/https://t.co/bk93BS8Qk9— Harry Hurst (@harryhurst) May 19, 2021
Pipe, which aims to be “Nasdaq for revenue,” operates a trading platform that connects investors with companies seeking to raise capital without dilution. It was founded in 2019 by Harry Hurst, Josh Mangel and Zain Allarakhia.
Hurst said in a tweet “Pipe became the fastest fintech in history to reach a $2bn valuation”.
More than 4,000 companies have signed up on the company's trading platform since its June 2020 launch.
Pipe’s latest funding round was oversubscribed by $100m, with existing investors such as Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff's investment fund TIME Ventures and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s venture capital firm Seven Seven Six also taking part in the raise.
The company said it planned to use the funding to bolster its platform and expand its product offering.
