US fintech Pipe valuation hits $2bn as it raises more cash

‘Nasdaq for revenue’ start-up raises another $250m

19 May 2021 - 17:51 Niket Nishant
Pipe, a start-up that lets companies sell their recurring revenue streams on its platform, said on Wednesday it had raised $250m at a valuation of $2bn.

The latest funding round was led by venture capital firm Greenspring Associates and included new investors such as Morgan Stanley's investment arm Counterpoint Global, SBI Investment and CreditEase FinTech Investment Fund.

Pipe, which aims to be “Nasdaq for revenue,” operates a trading platform that connects investors with companies seeking to raise capital without dilution. It was founded in 2019 by Harry Hurst, Josh Mangel and Zain Allarakhia.

Hurst said in a tweet “Pipe became the fastest fintech in history to reach a $2bn valuation”.

More than 4,000 companies have signed up on the company's trading platform since its June 2020 launch.

Pipe’s latest funding round was oversubscribed by $100m, with existing investors such as Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff's investment fund TIME Ventures and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s venture capital firm Seven Seven Six also taking part in the raise.

The company said it planned to use the funding to bolster its platform and expand its product offering.

Reuters

Vodacom to launch fintech super-app in second half of the year

Teaming up with Alipay to create VodaPay, many big SA brands have already signed on
1 day ago

Fintech funds pour into Africa

Fintech funding in Africa grew to $1.35bn last year from $1bn in 2019, according to a report
1 week ago

Crypto yield farming offers handsome returns but comes with high risk

Lending bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies can earn owners annual percentage yields of 2%-6%
2 days ago

Google Pay partners up to expand its global money transfers

Remittance firms Wise and Western Union will allow Google Pay users transfer money to customers in 280 countries by the end of the year
1 week ago

China cracks down on ‘platform economy’ including Tencent

Financial watchdogs summoned 13 internet companies citing are rule violations in areas such as regulatory arbitrage and unfair competition
2 weeks ago

AZA buys Exchange4Free to become Africa’s biggest nonbank forex firm

Acquisition will more than double the fintech’s annual value of online transactions to more than $2.5bn
2 weeks ago

