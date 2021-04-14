Coinbase soars to $105bn valuation in trading debut
Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jump to $405.05 in early trade, beating Nasdaq’s $250 reference price
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global reached a valuation of $105bn in its trading debut on Wednesday, as bitcoin hit a record high and investors bet on digital currencies going mainstream.
The company’s shares climbed as high as $405.05 in New York trading after opening at $381. The stock hit $403.68 at 1.31pm to reach the $105bn valuation, which includes employee stock options and restricted stock units as well as the class A shares now trading on Nasdaq.
Coinbase follows a handful of other companies including Slack Technologies, Palantir Technologies and most recently Roblox in choosing a direct listing over a traditional initial public offering.
Nasdaq on Tuesday set a reference price of $250 a share for Coinbase’s listing, a number that’s a requirement for the stock to begin trading. Unlike the offer price in an IPO, it’s a guide for investors and shares don’t trade based on it.
Coinbase is going public as bitcoin, which together with ethereum made up 56% of its 2020 trading volume, jumped to an all-time high. The token breached the $64,000 level for the first time on Wednesday, exceeding the previous peak a day earlier. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, climbed to a record, while Bitcoin Cash jumped more than 10% at one point.
While banks don’t serve as underwriters in a direct listing, Coinbase is being advised by Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Allen & Company and Citigroup.
Bloomberg
