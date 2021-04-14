Companies COMPANY COMMENT Bold Astral Foods forces government’s hand In the rest of 2021 we may see other companies using the Astral Foods case as a precedent BL PREMIUM

SA's largest poultry products producer, Astral Foods, has won a court order over a lack of service delivery in the Lekwa local municipality in the agricultural town Standerton, Mpumalanga. This will force the national government and the Treasury to prepare a financial recovery plan for the municipality.

This bold move will hopefully inspire other companies facing similar problems to take government on...