National Poultry industry on high alert after avian flu detected on Gauteng farm About 300 birds have died of avian flu on a commercial chicken-layer farm in Ekurhuleni BL PREMIUM

The poultry industry, a key segment within the agricultural sector contributing about R50bn per annum to SA’s GDP, is on high alert and implementing contingency plans after the outbreak of avian flu on a farm in Gauteng.

On Tuesday, the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development confirmed that there had been an outbreak of avian flu on a commercial farm in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng. About 300 birds died from the virus on the commercial chicken-layer farm, which focuses on raising egg-laying birds...