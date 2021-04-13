Poultry industry on high alert after avian flu detected on Gauteng farm
About 300 birds have died of avian flu on a commercial chicken-layer farm in Ekurhuleni
13 April 2021 - 22:14
The poultry industry, a key segment within the agricultural sector contributing about R50bn per annum to SA’s GDP, is on high alert and implementing contingency plans after the outbreak of avian flu on a farm in Gauteng.
On Tuesday, the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development confirmed that there had been an outbreak of avian flu on a commercial farm in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng. About 300 birds died from the virus on the commercial chicken-layer farm, which focuses on raising egg-laying birds...
