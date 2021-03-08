Companies

By plane or train, Lufthansa seeks to make customers greener

Pressure on airlines to take steps to cut their CO2 profiles has increased following a series of state bailouts

08 March 2021 - 16:48 Alexander Pearson and William Wilkes
A passenger aircraft, operated by Deutsche Lufthansa AG, flies over Frankfurt Airport in Frankfurt, Germany. File photo: BLOOMBERG/ALEX KRAUS
A passenger aircraft, operated by Deutsche Lufthansa AG, flies over Frankfurt Airport in Frankfurt, Germany. File photo: BLOOMBERG/ALEX KRAUS

Deutsche Lufthansa and German state railway Deutsche Bahn will co-operate on express-train services that could replace short-haul flights amid heightening concern about aviation’s carbon footprint.

Trains will link Berlin, Hamburg, Bremen, Muenster and Munich with Lufthansa’s Frankfurt hub nonstop for the first time, according to a statement on Monday. Services will start in July, with more cities following in December.

An increasing focus on the environmental effects of flying has pushed some countries to take steps to discourage shorter trips, while there’s also evidence of people opting to make longer land journeys to avoid taking the plane. Lufthansa typically loses money on German domestic flights, providing an additional incentive to shift to rail, though a spokesperson said the company would evaluate customer acceptance of the move before terminating any air links.

Pressure on airlines to take steps to cut their CO2 profiles has ramped up following a series of state bailouts that’s seen governments increase their influence over flag-carrier airlines.

A rescue of Air France came with political strings including a revamp of French domestic services aimed at encouraging people to take the train. Funding for Lufthansa’s Austrian Airlines included hiked fees for flights under 350km and moves to serve locations less than three hours from Vienna by rail only.

Lufthansa customers using Deutsche Bahn expresses will be able to book tickets through the airline, and prices will include access to fast security lanes at the terminal.

The German company has been criticised for its comparatively high per-passenger emissions. Network carriers tend to fly with a lower seat density than low-cost rivals on short-haul trips, while their long-haul operations can involve thirsty four-engine jetliners.

Bloomberg 

Big airlines sound alarm on cyberattack

British Air, United Airlines and Singapore Air among carriers that were hit by breach exposing data of loyalty programme members
Companies
1 day ago

Acsa posts loss of nearly R1.5bn as Covid-19 hits air travel

The number of departing passengers in 2020 fell 65.8% to 7.4-million
Companies
5 days ago

Lufthansa reports the biggest loss in its history

Europe’s biggest airline group reviews hoped-for rebound and looks to vaccine rollout, easing of travel bans and quarantines
Companies
4 days ago

