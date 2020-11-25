Companies Adcorp shares rise on earnings increase Headline earnings per share for its half-year to end-August increased more than eight times BL PREMIUM

Shares in Adcorp rose more than 40% on Wednesday as the employment services group reported a 900% growth in earnings for the six months to end-August.

Shares in the company shot up 40.22% to trade at R6.24 on Wednesday morning, their highest level since April. ..