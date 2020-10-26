COMPANY COMMENT
Head-scratching cabinet statement on ferrochrome does not inspire confidence
It’s not as bad as the ‘hazenile’ hoax mineral that Gwede Mantashe punted at an Australian mining conference in 2019, but it’s not too far behind
26 October 2020 - 19:04
Last week’s cabinet statement contained a couple of interesting lines that had the SA chrome ore and ferrochrome industry abuzz.
No, it wasn’t the bit about the cabinet backing a proposed tariff on chrome ore exports to support the domestic ferrochrome industry.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now