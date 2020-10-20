Companies COMPANY COMMENT Petra’s shareholders face grim choice Shareholders face being diluted to just 9% ownership of Petra BL PREMIUM

Shareholders in Petra Diamonds face a stark choice: back a company-saving financing deal and be hugely diluted or lose the company entirely.

Petra is heavily in debt, with $650m or about R11bn of notes maturing in May 2022, and more than R1bn in rand-denominated debt clogging up its balance sheet.