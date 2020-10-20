COMPANY COMMENT
Petra’s shareholders face grim choice
Shareholders face being diluted to just 9% ownership of Petra
20 October 2020 - 17:57
Shareholders in Petra Diamonds face a stark choice: back a company-saving financing deal and be hugely diluted or lose the company entirely.
Petra is heavily in debt, with $650m or about R11bn of notes maturing in May 2022, and more than R1bn in rand-denominated debt clogging up its balance sheet.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now