Companies Will last week's gazetting of 11,800MW of new power end the energy crisis?

As the energy crisis hangs over SA’s head reaches breaking point, could last week’s gazetting of 11,800MW of new power be the light at the end of the tunnel that the SA economy so desperately needs?

President Cyril Ramaphosa seems to think so, trumpeting in his weekly newsletter that the gazetting of the ministerial determinations will enable the development of the additional power, which equates to more than a third of the 30,000MW already used by SA each day. This, in turn, will enable the growth of the economy and attract investment.