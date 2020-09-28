National

WATCH: How the government plans to add more power to the grid

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the government’s gazetted ministerial determination to enable power generation

28 September 2020 - 15:00 Business Day TV
President Cyril Ramaphosa used his morning letter to announce that the government has now gazetted ministerial determinations that will enable the development of more than 11,800MW of additional power generation. To give a sense of the scale of this development, SA currently has in the region of 30,000MW of electricity available on the national grid each day.

This new amount is more than a third of our current capacity and will go out to tender. Are we truly on the road to real reforms? Business Day TV is joined by Chris Yelland, MD at EE Business Intelligence; and Alastair Campbell, MD of Vantage GreenX about this development​.

