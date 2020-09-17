Companies Taking Stock BRIGHT KHUMALO: Talking about money should not be taboo From it being unseemly to simply being misunderstood, innumeracy and an inability to talk about our finances needs to change BL PREMIUM

When people find out that I used to be in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry, they ask, “How could you leave a field as fascinating as FMCG world and venture into the boring and buttoned-up world of finance?” I want to push back a little bit because talking about finance as boring fails to account for some of the deepest, most behavioural reasons why we may be averse to personalising the investment and financial planning process.

There are a couple of significant reasons why we fail to talk about money. The first that comes to mind is that it can induce stress. The second is that we don’t like numbers. The final reason is that it is seen as socially taboo.