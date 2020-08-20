Companies TAKING STOCK BRIGHT KHUMALO: I’ll just go check my stocks: seven ways to ruin your finances When the markets are a horror show and blood is on the floor, throw prudence to the wind BL PREMIUM

Over the past 10 years, the US equity market has returned on average about 178.1%, or 10.3% per year, but the average investor has received about 4% of that due to poor investment decisions: getting in and getting out at the wrong time and spending too much on fees.

Making prudent decisions is so boring, so much less interesting than, say, trying to find the bottom in oil prices or trying to determine how the latest Donald Trump propaganda is going to affect gold prices. So by all means allocate all your efforts there; don’t worry about the basics of investor behaviour but try to get the sexy stuff right. That’s the first way to ruin your financial life.