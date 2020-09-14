TikTok said to turn to Oracle as it ditches Microsoft talks

New York/Washington — TikTok has abandoned talks with Microsoft to sell its music-video app in the US, favouring instead a partnership or restructuring deal with Oracle, people familiar with the talks said.

A deal between TikTok owner Bytedance and Oracle is likely to include a stake in a newly configured US business, but will look more like a corporate restructuring than an outright sale, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

The terms being discussed with Oracle are still evolving, one of the people said. But one of the options is that Oracle could take a stake of a newly formed US business while serving as TikTok’s US technology partner and housing the video app’s data in Oracle’s cloud servers. Early offers from both parties valued the US business at about $25bn, but that was before Chinese officials weighed in with new rules imposing limits on technology exports, said people with knowledge of the matter.

The sale of TikTok — forced by a Trump administration ban on grounds of national security — is one of the issues at the heart of fraying Washington-Beijing tensions. Any deal still requires sign-offs from both sides. Microsoft, which was working with Walmart, had been seen as the more likely winner but talks cooled in recent days, one person said. Microsoft wasn’t asked to make revisions to its initial offer in the face of recent signs of opposition to a deal from Chinese government officials, the person added.

It’s unclear whether a deal with Oracle would pass muster with the Trump administration, according to a person familiar with the discussions. But couching the deal as a corporate overhaul may help in Beijing. It could strike a balance, allaying fears over TikTok’s cache of sensitive US data while addressing Chinese concerns over the export of key artificial inteligence technology, said Yik Chan Chin, who researches global media and communications policy at the Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University in Suzhou.

“If you say this is a hostile takeover, that may not be nice for both parties,” she said. “But if you frame it as like restructuring or spin-off,” that’s more acceptable to the two governments.

Bytedance intends to bring a proposal to the White House before a mid-September deadline imposed by Trump, a person with knowledge of the matter said. News that Oracle had leapt to the forefront ignited celebrations among TikTok’s mostly young devotees.

“TikTok sold, you guys, that means we’re not going anywhere,” declared @ElianaGhen, who has 2.4-million followers, in a video touting the Oracle deal. “Best birthday gift ever, TikTok is here to stay!” said @mrsscott_teaches, who has 22,000 followers.

The app, which lets people record and edit short video clips ranging from lighthearted lip-syncs to more serious political statements, gained popularity during the global pandemic that has kept many people cooped up indoors. TikTok’s loyal following of more than a 100-million in the US helps explain the strong interest among early suitors from Microsoft to private equity giants such as Sequoia and General Atlantic.

Walmart remains interested in making a TikTok investment alongside a consortium of investors led by Oracle. A spokesperson for the retailer said on Sunday it “continues discussions with Bytedance leadership and other interested parties. We know that any approved deal must satisfy all regulatory and national security concerns.”