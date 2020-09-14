Companies / Telecoms & Technology Metrofile to return to normal profit in first quarter Annual revenue fell 1% after the lockdown negatively affected the digital services and products and solutions revenue streams BL PREMIUM

Documents specialist Metrofile says it expects to return to its normal levels of profitability in the first quarter of the 2021 financial year, led by increased demand for its digital services business.

