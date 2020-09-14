Metrofile to return to normal profit in first quarter
Annual revenue fell 1% after the lockdown negatively affected the digital services and products and solutions revenue streams
14 September 2020 - 10:26
UPDATED 14 September 2020 - 19:34
Documents specialist Metrofile says it expects to return to its normal levels of profitability in the first quarter of the 2021 financial year, led by increased demand for its digital services business.
Documents specialist, Metrofile, says it expects to return to its normal levels of profitability in the first quarter of the 2021 financial year, digital by increased focus on its digital services business.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now