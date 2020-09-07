Companies COMPANY COMMENT Cell C remains an unlikely contender Long-term debt is close to R9bn and a 2017 recapitalisation failed to fully address its fundamental issues BL PREMIUM

It’s no secret that Cell C has found it hard to make a profit since it started operating in 2001.

With long-term debt close to R9bn and a 2017 recapitalisation that failed to fully address its fundamental issues, many market players have written the company off.