COMPANY COMMENT
Cell C remains an unlikely contender
Long-term debt is close to R9bn and a 2017 recapitalisation failed to fully address its fundamental issues
07 September 2020 - 18:13
It’s no secret that Cell C has found it hard to make a profit since it started operating in 2001.
With long-term debt close to R9bn and a 2017 recapitalisation that failed to fully address its fundamental issues, many market players have written the company off.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now