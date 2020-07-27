Companies

Company Comment

Woolworths's clothing returns policy is horribly out of fashion

Suberbalist and Runway Sale allow customers to return purchases via courier, the same way they had them delivered, but Woolworths does not

27 July 2020 - 18:24
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Perhaps the only positive aspect of the economically destructive lockdown is the boost it has given online shopping, something most consumers had avoided.

Woolworths admitted in its trading update published last Friday that it was still trying to increase online store capacity as online food shopping almost doubled, growing 87.2%, in the second half of its financial year.

Facing unprecedented demand, Woolworths has done a lot to improve its platform saying that it “recognises that [the platform] is not yet at optimal level”.

One area in which Woolworths is even further behind is its online clothes shopping experience. The returns process is particularly important for online shopping as, obviously, a customer cannot try on clothing in advance.

Suberbalist and Runway Sale, both local online clothing retailers, allow customers to return purchases via courier, the same way they had them delivered.

TFG, owner of Foschini and The Fix, has the biggest online market share of the traditional brick-and-mortar apparel retailers. It has free collections for customers who need to return clothes.

But Woolworths requires shoppers who have chosen to buy clothes online to go to the store to return them. This defeats the purpose of buying apparel online.

For now demand remains sky high for food delivery. But if Woolworths wants to keep up with competitors, it needs to fix its clothing returns process, which is at least five years out of fashion.

Woolworths reports slight decline in full-year sales

Woolworths food performed well during the Covid-19 lockdown, but store closures weighed on its Australian operations
Companies
3 days ago

Woolworths: Jonesing for a last chance

Woolworths’ move to lavish yet more money on Australian chain David Jones has raised the ire of the market
Money & Investing
1 month ago

PIC boosting Woolworths stake ‘a sign of confidence’

Asset manager lifts its holding in up-market retailer to over 15% in 'vote of confidence'
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Bank valuations at 30-year low enticing to Allan ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Santam to pay R1bn to clients hardest hit by ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Steinhoff proposes settling lawsuits through cash ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Life Healthcare appoints former Deutsche Bank ...
Companies / Healthcare
5.
Liberty Holdings puts aside R3bn for Covid-19
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

WATCH: How retail sales plunged during lockdown

Economy

Pepkor Group sales plummet 17% in lockdown quarter

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Retail sales hit record lows during lockdown

Economy

Woolworths reports slight decline in full-year sales

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.