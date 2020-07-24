Companies / Retail & Consumer

Woolworths reports slight decline in full-year sales

Woolworths food performed well during the Covid-19 lockdown, but store closures weighed on its Australian operations

24 July 2020 - 08:19 karl gernetzky
Woolworths in Rosebank. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA/FINANCIAL MAIL
Retail group Woolworths reported on Friday food sales remained resilient during the Covid-19 lockdown, with the group seeing a 1.1% decline in sales during its year to June 28.

This decline is in constant-currency terms, and also adjusts for the fact that the prior year included 53 weeks of trading. Excluding these effects, sales declined an annualised 1.9%.

The group’s Australian operations continued to weigh on its performance, with David Jones sales falling 8.1% in the nine weeks to June 28 as lockdowns in Australia and SA eased, while sales in Woolworths Food grew 16.1% as restrictions on the items it could sell eased.

Woolworths said the decline in foot traffic at David Jones was partly offset by a doubling in online sales during its second half, contributing 18.4% to sales at the Australian fashion retailer.

In the year to end June 28, Woolworths Food sales grew 8% in comparable terms, while sales at Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home fell 10.9%.

“The operating environment is challenging and fluid, and will remain so for the foreseeable future,” Woolworths said.

In morning trade on Friday the share price of Woolworths was down 0.99% to R30.89, having lost 36.44% so far in 2020.

Update: July 24 2020

This article has been updated with share price information.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

