Implats profit a platinum lining amid economic clouds A weakening of the rand against the dollar has more than offset severe production disruptions

The announcement from Impala Platinum (Implats) that it’s going to post a chunky profit for its financial year to end-June is a nice surprise for investors.

The last quarter of the financial year was heavily disrupted by SA’s tough stance on curbing the spread of Covid-19 and preparing the country’s health services for the deluge of patients.