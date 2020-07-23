Company Comment
Implats profit a platinum lining amid economic clouds
A weakening of the rand against the dollar has more than offset severe production disruptions
23 July 2020 - 19:09
The announcement from Impala Platinum (Implats) that it’s going to post a chunky profit for its financial year to end-June is a nice surprise for investors.
The last quarter of the financial year was heavily disrupted by SA’s tough stance on curbing the spread of Covid-19 and preparing the country’s health services for the deluge of patients.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now