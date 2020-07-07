Company Comment
No end in sight for listed property sector’s woes
Physical property values may need to be adjusted downward by 10%-15% in the short to medium term
07 July 2020 - 17:29
The listed property sector is shrinking and management teams will battle to win back investor support. Many general asset managers are choosing to invest in other sectors on the JSE, including resources and mining stocks, which are seen as defensive assets during recessions.
At the end of June 2020, the market capitalisation of the FTSE/JSE SA Listed Property Index (Sapy) was R257bn. Five years before that, at the end of June 2015, it was R377bn, showing it had lost close to a third of its value in five years.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now