Business SA sector can learn from Intu's troubles BL PREMIUM

With Intu Properties' future hanging in the balance, the company, which was originally part of late billionaire Donald Gordon's Liberty International empire, offers a cautionary tale to SA's listed property sector on how the combination of high debt levels and low asset values can spell disaster.Intu, which has been battling with a R100bn debt pile, asked the JSE to suspend its listing last Friday after it went into administration. KPMG has been appointed as administrator.The UK-focused shopping centre owner's troubles are a chill wind for SA, where the listed property sector, carrying large amounts of debt and experiencing weak market fundamentals even before the Covid-19 pandemic, has been particularly hard hit by the lockdown. SA has eased restrictions to lockdown level 3, but listed property stocks and the tenants they rely on have a long road to recovery ahead. Paul Duncan, investment manager at Catalyst Fund Managers Alternative Investments, says although it's "easy w...