Agribusiness Zeder sells its shares in Quantum Foods for R308m
The group said in a statement on Monday that it had disposed its 61.6-million shares in Quantum Foods for R5 per share
15 June 2020 - 19:32
Zeder Investments has sold its shares in poultry producer Quantum Foods to one of SA's biggest producers of chicken Country Bird, for R308m.
Zeder has held shares in Quantum Foods since it was unbundled from Pioneer Foods in 2014. The group said in a statement on Monday that it had disposed its 61.6-million shares in Quantum Foods for R5 per share.
