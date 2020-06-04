Companies

Aston Martin to cut one-fifth of jobs due to Covid-19-related stress

This is just two months after Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll led a £536m capital infusion that was meant to rescue the company

04 June 2020 - 11:22 Siddharth Philip
The DB11 signals a whole new era for Aston Martin. Picture: SUPPLIED
London — Aston Martin Lagonda plans to cut as many as 500 jobs to cope with lower demand for luxury cars amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The British company will begin consulting with employees and unions in coming days about building fewer front-engined sports vehicles, Aston Martin said in a statement on Thursday. The vehicle maker is targeting savings of about £18m in operating and manufacturing costs, while also lowering capital expenditure by a further £10m.

The elimination of 500 positions equates to almost 20% of Aston Martin’s workforce. The carmaker is the latest from the industry to announce severe cuts in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, with Renault, BMW and Scania all initiating retrenchment processes over the past week. Government-imposed lockdowns across Europe forced the closure of factories and showrooms, leaving would-be car buyers stuck at home.

Aston Martin is reducing the workforce just two months after Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll led a £536m capital infusion that was meant to rescue the debt-laden company. In May, Aston Martin ousted CEO Andy Palmer in favour of Tobias Moers, who leads Daimler’s Mercedes-AMG performance division and will join Aston Martin on August 1.

Aston Martin had been focused on the introduction of the pivotal DBX, a $189,000 sport-utility vehicle at the heart of the company’s comeback strategy. The company is banking on the model selling in higher volumes than its iconic sports cars made famous in the early James Bond movies.

The vehicle maker reiterated on Thursday that the DBX remained on track for deliveries in the northern hemisphere summer, and had a “strong order book”.

