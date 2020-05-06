Companies

Facebook’s Libra appoints HSBC legal chief Stuart Levey as CEO

Libra has shifted its launch date from June to mid-November or later

06 May 2020 - 22:57 Akanksha Rana
San Francisco — Libra Association, the entity managing the Facebook-led drive to build global digital currency Libra, on Wednesday named Stuart Levey as its CEO.

Levey is HSBC's head of legal services.

The prospect of Facebook's 2.5-billion users adopting Libra has led to intense scrutiny from global regulators, with many worried its launch could erode national control over money.

Libra's most prominent original backers, including payments giants Mastercard, Visa and PayPal, also ditched the project in the wake of the scrutiny.

In April, its governing body said Libra will be linked to individual national currencies and overseen by global watchdogs, in a scaled-back business model it hopes will win regulatory approval.

The original plan was for Libra, which was unveiled last June, to be backed by a wide mix of currencies and government debt. But central banks and regulators feared the cryptocurrency could destabilise monetary policy, facilitate money laundering and erode users' privacy, with some threatening to block it.

Libra, which had planned to launch by the end of June, now aims to do so between mid-November and the end of the year.

Facebook shares jump after reporting ‘signs of stability’

The social-networking company posts sales of  $17.7bn in the first quarter
1 week ago

Facebook to support local media businesses during Covid-19

Facebook has given R7m to help SA news organisations which have seen a huge decline in advertising during the pandemic
6 days ago

Covid-19 and the rise of social and business video-conferencing platforms

Marketers can leverage off digital apps that are helping people to remain connected during the lockdown
1 week ago

