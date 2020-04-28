Companies Company Comment Trematon remains a property venture, despite foray into schools Trematon’s income statement for the half year to end-February shows school fee revenue up strongly at about R45m BL PREMIUM

The more pronounced private-education pitch at Trematon Capital Investments is unlikely to alter market perceptions that the group is predominantly a property play.

A glance at the group’s income statement would probably reinforce that notion with rental revenues still dominant at the income statement’s top line.