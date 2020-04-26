Project designers drawing a blank
Much like players in the property and construction sectors, architects have had their backs against the wall over the past few years
26 April 2020 - 00:07
For young Johannesburg architect Karabo Mafisa, the nationwide shutdown has had a dramatic and devastating effect on her firm, which finds itself in a situation where up to 80% of its projects are suddenly on hold.
The 33-year-old director of Sesiro Design Group says it also couldn't have come at a worse time because 40% of the projects the eight-year-old company was working on were "meant to go on site in May and June".
