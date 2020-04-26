Business Project designers drawing a blank Much like players in the property and construction sectors, architects have had their backs against the wall over the past few years BL PREMIUM

For young Johannesburg architect Karabo Mafisa, the nationwide shutdown has had a dramatic and devastating effect on her firm, which finds itself in a situation where up to 80% of its projects are suddenly on hold.

The 33-year-old director of Sesiro Design Group says it also couldn't have come at a worse time because 40% of the projects the eight-year-old company was working on were "meant to go on site in May and June".