Q&A with Gmaven’s Will Harris on the value of precise data during lockdown
Collecting accurate information and managing quickly is more important while operating with the pandemic backlog
23 April 2020 - 19:31
Collecting accurate data is highly valuable for businesses trying to make profits from commercial property. There are also so many sources of inaccurate and generalised data and companies which get the most detailed can get an edge on competitors. In a world derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic where metrics such as vacancy numbers, average rentals and yields change often, how quickly one can get accurate detailed data is paramount.
Will Harris, founder of Gmaven, a commercial real estate software and data services provider, says the role of good data and up-to-date technology is helping landlords and tenants across SA as they manage the effects of the pandemic.
