WATCH: Stock picks — AdvTech, Spar and Shoprite

Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments and Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments talk to Business Day TV

24 March 2020 - 13:49 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/LEUNG CHO PAN

Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Spar and Shoprite as her stock picks of the day and Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments chose AdvTech.

Marx said: “I like the food retailer, they have been sold off but not as much as the rest of the market and I don’t think they’re going to be sold off much more.”

Busha said: “AdvTech’s results were very good, I mean a 60% growth in terms of revenue. Their headline earnings per share just about 20% and profits also up, so certainly I think one of their best purchases or acquisitions was Monash.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Tertiary education helps keep AdvTech revenue buoyant

More schools open but the segment remains under pressure from emigration and tight economy
Companies
17 hours ago

AdvTech expects Monash acquisition to push up profits

Headline earnings per share are set to be up as much as 23% in its year to end-December
Companies
2 weeks ago

Spar offshore investments struggling more than in Africa

The retailer is struggling in Switzerland and experiencing only marginal growth in its Irish business
Companies
1 month ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Clever offshore acquisitions give Spar a boost

Its ‘voluntary trading model’ allows franchisees to access its various brands and support structures, but also affords them the freedom to stock ...
Opinion
3 months ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Shoprite and Bidvest

Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton talk to Business Day TV
Markets
2 weeks ago

Shoprite's Africa safari runs into quicksand

We’re attracting a more affluent customer with the value we offer
Business
3 weeks ago

