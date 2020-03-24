Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — AdvTech, Spar and Shoprite
Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments and Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments talk to Business Day TV
24 March 2020 - 13:49
Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Spar and Shoprite as her stock picks of the day and Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments chose AdvTech.
Marx said: “I like the food retailer, they have been sold off but not as much as the rest of the market and I don’t think they’re going to be sold off much more.”
Busha said: “AdvTech’s results were very good, I mean a 60% growth in terms of revenue. Their headline earnings per share just about 20% and profits also up, so certainly I think one of their best purchases or acquisitions was Monash.”
Or listen to the full audio: