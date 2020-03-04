AdvTech profits to rise after Monash SA acquisition

Private education group AdvTech said on Wednesday that it expects profits to rise by about a fifth in its year to end-December, partially due to gains related to its acquisition of Monash SA.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to rise by between 17% and 23%, with the company also benefiting from receiving an insurance claim related to fraud committed by a financial manager.

The acquisition agreement for Monash SA, which is now branded as IIE MSA, contained a settlement of an Australian dollar-denominated loan, but due to a delay between the acquisition effective date and the settlement date, a foreign-exchange gain of R6.2m was realised during the company's half year to end-June.

The net asset value of the assets and liabilities acquired in terms of the IIE MSA acquisition exceeded the consideration paid. This resulted in a gain on bargain purchase of R5.5m, the company said at the time.

The insurance claim relating to the previously reported fraud event was finalised. Proceeds of R5.4m were received in settlement of the cash loss resulting from this event.

In early afternoon trade on Wednesday, AdvTech's shares were up 0.11% to R9.08, having fallen 15.93% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za