This is how Telkom, Cell C, Vodacom and MTN can help during Covid-19 shutdown

Looking for a loophole during Covid-19 country shutdown

This is clearly a government scrambling to deal with an unprecedented crisis, and it is working against vested interests in both business and labour, and its citizens.

Minerals and energy minister Gwede Mantashe summed it up during his first public comments directed at both industries in the country in the way the shutdown would be enacted to curtail the spread of the virulent Covid-19.

Business were fully behind the 21-day lockdown, but wanted to operate as normal, he said, while unions were looking for paid leave for their members.

In minerals alone there are 450,000 people. Since president Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown on Monday, his ministers have been scrambling to give effect to his proclamation.

It’s an impossibly large task.

No business wants to shut down and lose revenue. Workers are frightened for their futures and don’t want to lose their jobs but don’t want to forfeit leave and salaries during the shutdown.

The energy industry has largely been given the nod to continue operations as an essential service, both in liquid fuel production, supply and retail, while Eskom has to keep generating electricity from coal mined nearby.

Mines will look for every loophole to keep production going, using their smelters and refineries in a limited way to continue supplying markets and generating revenue.

However, it’s clear that underground mines, where thousands of workers gather on the surface and then get into cramped metal boxes to be dropped into the earth, will have no choice but to shut, keeping just the most essential services of pumping, ventilation and support intact.

These are unusual times and need drastic measures. The only way this lockdown will be effective is if everyone plays their part, setting aside narrow interests for the good of all. It’s a huge ask when balance sheets and jobs are at risk.​