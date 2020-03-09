Companies

Twitter names three new directors, while Jack Dorsey remains CEO

It was reported a week ago that Elliott Management took a sizeable stake in Twitter to push for changes, including potentially replacing Dorsey

09 March 2020 - 17:52 Scott Deveau
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

New York — Twitter will appoint three new directors to its board and create a committee to review its leadership and governance, as part of an agreement with activist investor Elliott Management and private equity firm Silver Lake. The pact leaves CEO Jack Dorsey in place.

Silver Lake will also make a $1bn investment in the social media company, which Twitter plans to use to fund part of its first ever share buyback, set at $2bn.

Elliott’s head of US activism, Jesse Cohn, will join Twitter’s board immediately alongside Egon Durban, co-CEO of Silver Lake, the firms said in a joint statement. A third independent director will be appointed at a later date.

The board will also form a committee, including Cohn and Durban, that will evaluate a succession plan with Dorsey and make recommendations on the company’s corporate governance, including the potential elimination of its staggered board. The committee plans to share the results of its review by year-end.

Amid a broad market rout, Twitter fell as much as 8.5% on the news, its biggest intraday loss since October. The stock was down 2.4% to $32.67 at 10.08am in New York trading, giving the company a market value of about $25.6bn.

The settlement comes a little over a week after Bloomberg News first reported that Elliott took a sizeable stake in Twitter to push for changes, including potentially replacing Dorsey. The New York-based firm nominated four directors to Twitter’s board, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

Elliott took issue with Dorsey dividing his time between running Twitter and his role as CEO of Square Inc, the payments company, the people said. Dorsey had also said he planned to spend up to six months of the year working in Africa, a plan he has since said he will re-evaluate.

“As a board, we regularly review and evaluate how Twitter is run, and while our CEO structure is unique, so is Jack and so is this company,” said Patrick Pichette, lead independent director of San Francisco-based Twitter, in Monday’s statement.

A lot of Twitter employees think Dorsey is doing a good job and his departure as CEO would be disruptive, according to Kevin Rippey, an analyst with Evercore ISI.

“The issues with Twitter aren’t related to management, they’re largely grounded in challenges around technical infrastructure,” Rippey said in an interview Monday.

Silver Lake’s investment will be made through Twitter’s 0.375% convertible bonds due 2025. As part of Monday’s settlement, Elliott, which owns about a 4% stake in Twitter, and Silver Lake, have signed a standstill agreement.

“Twitter serves the public conversation, and our purpose has never been more important. Silver Lake’s investment in Twitter is a strong vote of confidence in our work and our path forward,” Dorsey said in the statement.

“We welcome the support of Egon and Jesse, and look forward to their positive contributions as we continue to build a service that delivers for customers, and drives value for stakeholders,” he added.

Twitter also announced plans to grow its monetised daily active users in 2020 and beyond by 20% or more, accelerate revenue growth on a year-over-year basis and gain share in the digital advertising market. It plans to give more details at its analyst day in the fall.

Bloomberg 

Twitter encourages employees to work from home as coronavirus spreads

The company has also suspended all non-critical travel for workers and pulled out of a Texas conference
Companies
5 days ago

PODCAST | Tech helps local students enter top international universities

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jamie Beaton and Rebecca Pretorius from Crimson Education, which helps students to gain admission to top global ...
Companies
5 days ago

Twitter’s users are worthless — but monetisable

Even Twitter doesn’t use Twitter, but ensuring its users are actual users means it can sell ads to show them, writes Tim Culpan
Opinion
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Sasol’s share price halves as oil price crashes
Companies / Industrials
2.
Amplats force majeure to hit global PGM supplies
Companies / Mining
3.
Sasol shares lose 6% as outlook gets gloomier
Companies / Industrials
4.
Obscure firm bets big on Tongaat stake
Companies / Industrials
5.
PepsiCo deal shows BEE does not faze investors, ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Twitter shares jump on millions of new users and ad revenue

Companies

Facebook allows users to limit political ads on feeds

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Where will Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey be during US elections? Africa, of course

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.