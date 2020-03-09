Twitter names three new directors, while Jack Dorsey remains CEO

New York — Twitter will appoint three new directors to its board and create a committee to review its leadership and governance, as part of an agreement with activist investor Elliott Management and private equity firm Silver Lake. The pact leaves CEO Jack Dorsey in place.

Silver Lake will also make a $1bn investment in the social media company, which Twitter plans to use to fund part of its first ever share buyback, set at $2bn.

Elliott’s head of US activism, Jesse Cohn, will join Twitter’s board immediately alongside Egon Durban, co-CEO of Silver Lake, the firms said in a joint statement. A third independent director will be appointed at a later date.

The board will also form a committee, including Cohn and Durban, that will evaluate a succession plan with Dorsey and make recommendations on the company’s corporate governance, including the potential elimination of its staggered board. The committee plans to share the results of its review by year-end.

Amid a broad market rout, Twitter fell as much as 8.5% on the news, its biggest intraday loss since October. The stock was down 2.4% to $32.67 at 10.08am in New York trading, giving the company a market value of about $25.6bn.

The settlement comes a little over a week after Bloomberg News first reported that Elliott took a sizeable stake in Twitter to push for changes, including potentially replacing Dorsey. The New York-based firm nominated four directors to Twitter’s board, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

Elliott took issue with Dorsey dividing his time between running Twitter and his role as CEO of Square Inc, the payments company, the people said. Dorsey had also said he planned to spend up to six months of the year working in Africa, a plan he has since said he will re-evaluate.

“As a board, we regularly review and evaluate how Twitter is run, and while our CEO structure is unique, so is Jack and so is this company,” said Patrick Pichette, lead independent director of San Francisco-based Twitter, in Monday’s statement.

A lot of Twitter employees think Dorsey is doing a good job and his departure as CEO would be disruptive, according to Kevin Rippey, an analyst with Evercore ISI.

“The issues with Twitter aren’t related to management, they’re largely grounded in challenges around technical infrastructure,” Rippey said in an interview Monday.

Silver Lake’s investment will be made through Twitter’s 0.375% convertible bonds due 2025. As part of Monday’s settlement, Elliott, which owns about a 4% stake in Twitter, and Silver Lake, have signed a standstill agreement.

“Twitter serves the public conversation, and our purpose has never been more important. Silver Lake’s investment in Twitter is a strong vote of confidence in our work and our path forward,” Dorsey said in the statement.

“We welcome the support of Egon and Jesse, and look forward to their positive contributions as we continue to build a service that delivers for customers, and drives value for stakeholders,” he added.

Twitter also announced plans to grow its monetised daily active users in 2020 and beyond by 20% or more, accelerate revenue growth on a year-over-year basis and gain share in the digital advertising market. It plans to give more details at its analyst day in the fall.

