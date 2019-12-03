Where will Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey be during US elections? Africa, of course

Dorsey made the announcement about his trip after spending most of the month of November in Africa, where he visited with entrepreneurs and completed a 10-day meditation retreat in SA.

“Sad to be leaving the continent ... for now,” he tweeted. “Africa will define the future (especially the bitcoin one). Not sure where yet, but I’ll be living here for 3-6 months mid 2020. Grateful I was able to experience a small part.”

The CEO’s trip, assuming it takes place, will happen as Twitter’s most high-profile user, President Donald Trump, runs a presidential campaign while simultaneously running the country on Dorsey’s platform. Inevitably Twitter will have to make tough, quick decisions, and it’s unclear how easy or efficient that will be with a CEO halfway around the world for an extended period.

Twitter’s corporate structure could also compound that problem. The CEO has no obvious number two inside Twitter, and the COO role, often viewed as second in command, has been vacant since January 2018.

But what’s bad news for Twitter could actually benefit the other publicly traded company that Dorsey leads, payments giant Square. Dorsey, who has been CEO of both for four years, suggested that a trip to Africa would help him learn about cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin — a personal area of interest for Dorsey, as well as a potentially big market for Square.

Square was one of the first public companies to wade into cryptocurrencies, allowing users to buy and sell Bitcoin on its Cash App in 2017. Dorsey has long been an outspoken proponent of Bitcoin, even hiring a small team at Square to work on cryptocurrency-related projects. The trip could also bring Dorsey closer to Africa’s fast-growing fintech industry, which has been a bright spot for the continent in recent years.

Like Twitter, however, Square also has no clear successor to the CEO. Its former CFO, Sarah Friar, who had been widely considered to be the company’s number two, left to run the neighbourhood social network Nextdoor.com in late 2018.

“The key question will be whether Jack installs an interim COO or president in his absence,” said Lisa Ellis, an analyst at MoffettNathanson. “If he does, I believe the Africa sojourns could be a good thing strategically for Square. If he does not, he is putting the day-to-day operations of Square at risk.”