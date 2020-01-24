Companies

US plans new rules to curtail US firms selling parts to Huawei

Some US suppliers have worked around the current rules to continue sending crucial electronic components to the Chinese tech giant

24 January 2020 - 12:45 Jenny Leonard and Ian King
US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 22 2020. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE
US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 22 2020. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Washington/San Francisco — US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross said new rules are coming soon that will put more limits on US companies supplying China’s telecoms leader Huawei Technologies.

Huawei was blacklisted last year as a security threat by the administration of President Donald Trump. That prevented many US companies from selling to the Chinese company. However, some US suppliers worked around the rules to continue sending some crucial electronic components to Huawei.

“They are works in progress that will come out [in the] near term,” Ross said of the new restrictions, during an interview at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. A US commerce department spokesperson said the department will make an announcement when it is ready.

Ross said the ultimate US objective is not to cut Huawei off from all American supplies, but to protect national security. He added that restrictions on Huawei were not negotiated during phase one of the trade agreement with China. The next step in that broader process isn’t currently active, he said.

“As we stand right here, there’s no particular intent to negotiate it in phase two,” Ross said.

Huawei declined to comment.

A further clampdown may jeopardise Huawei’s ability to continue making some of its biggest products. Chinese officials have threatened retaliation against businesses that stop supporting the country’s largest technology company. Huawei has denied it helps the Chinese government gain illicit access to information and has said its equipment is secure.

Upping the threshold

Ross earlier said on Bloomberg TV that Huawei has been encouraging US companies to flout the rules, which is a “very dangerous practice and, in the longer term, is not going to be good for them.” The US government is taking a close look at export control mechanisms after seeing how Huawei was able to continue to buy from American companies.

Some US companies have kept selling to Huawei by citing rules that limit the US government’s ability to restrict exports. De minimis provisions exempt certain products if companies can prove the majority of work done to create the items happens outside the US.

The current threshold effectively kicks in when 75% of the work occurs overseas. The administration is debating raising this to 90%. The rule change is currently with the US office of management and budget and could be approved shortly, according to people familiar with the process.

A separate, new regulation that governs the direct supply of products is under consideration by the commerce department and could make its way through the process in a matter of weeks, according to the people. That rule would apply to products that are designed in the US but manufactured entirely overseas, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

Huawei is one of the world’s biggest purchasers of chips. US semi-conductor makers have argued that a complete clampdown is counterproductive as many of the parts Huawei needs can be bought from non-US providers.

The industry is also concerned that access to the Chinese market as a whole will be curtailed, a development that could hinder investment in research and development. The industry has made these arguments to Trump.

Bloomberg

Huawei and suppliers still face restrictions despite US-China trade pact

Morgan Stanley analysts forecast Huawei’s total smartphone volume at 200-million in 2020  or 40-million down on 2019
Companies
1 week ago

UK says it will make evidence-based 5G and Huawei decision

The Chinese tech giant says it is confident the UK will make the right decision, despite the US saying using Huawei is ‘madness’
World
1 week ago

Huawei breaks into top 10 US patent recipients

The dominant player in 5G technology joins the likes of IBM, Samsung, Canon and Apple
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s US extradition trial gets under way

World / Americas

Huawei will steal all Britain’s best-kept secrets, US warns

World

Huawei cancels launch in Taiwan over ‘part of China’ description

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Donald Trump thought about banning Huawei from US finance system, sources say

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.