UK says it will make evidence-based 5G and Huawei decision

London — China’s Huawei has said it is confident that Britain would assess the evidence in deciding whether its equipment should be deployed in 5G networks after the US said it would be “madness” to allow use of the technology.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier on Tuesday that Huawei’s critics needed to say what alternative technology should be used, although he added that he would not make any decisions that risked national security or Britain’s co-operation with intelligence-sharing partners.

A decision is expected this month on whether to allow Huawei to supply some “non-core” parts for the UK network.

Victor Zhang, vice-president of Huawei, said the company strongly agreed with Johnson that “the British public deserves to have access to the best possible technology.”

“We are confident that the UK government will make a decision based on evidence, as opposed to unsubstantiated allegations,” he said in a statement.

“Two UK parliamentary committees concluded there is no technical reason to ban us from supplying 5G equipment and, this week, the head of MI5 said there is ‘no reason to think’ the UK’s intelligence-sharing relationship with the US would be harmed if Britain continued to use Huawei technology.”

Reuters