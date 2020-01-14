World

UK says it will make evidence-based 5G and Huawei decision

The Chinese tech giant says it is confident the UK will make the right decision, despite the US saying using Huawei is ‘madness’

14 January 2020 - 16:29 Paul Sandle
The Huawei booth at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, US on January 7 2020. Picture: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS
The Huawei booth at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, US on January 7 2020. Picture: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS

London — China’s Huawei has said it is confident that Britain would assess the evidence in deciding whether its equipment should be deployed in 5G networks after the US said it would be “madness” to allow use of the technology.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier on Tuesday that Huawei’s critics needed to say what alternative technology should be used, although he added that he would not make any decisions that risked national security or Britain’s co-operation with intelligence-sharing partners.

A decision is expected this month on whether to allow Huawei to supply some “non-core” parts for the UK network.

Victor Zhang, vice-president of Huawei, said the company strongly agreed with Johnson that “the British public deserves to have access to the best possible technology.”

“We are confident that the UK government will make a decision based on evidence, as opposed to unsubstantiated allegations,” he said in a statement.

“Two UK parliamentary committees concluded there is no technical reason to ban us from supplying 5G equipment and, this week, the head of MI5 said there is ‘no reason to think’ the UK’s intelligence-sharing relationship with the US would be harmed if Britain continued to use Huawei technology.”

Reuters

Huawei will steal all Britain’s best-kept secrets, US warns

China will be able to target citizens and exploit their hopes and fears, says Trump’s national security adviser
World
3 weeks ago

Huawei will build own components in Europe, chair Liang Hua says

In terms of 5G tech, Huawei is not dependent on the supply of chips and other components from US firms any longer, Hua says
Companies
3 weeks ago

UK MPs want next leader to urgently decide on Huawei’s 5G role

The UK has emerged as a key battleground in a geopolitical battle over Huawei Technologies
Companies
5 months ago

Most read

1.
Iran arrests people accused of role in downing ...
World / Middle East
2.
Donald Trump impeachment trial could start this ...
World / Americas
3.
US mulls cutting its military presence in Africa
World / Africa
4.
EU goes to UN over the Iran nuclear deal — but ...
World

Related Articles

Deutsche Telekom first to market in Germany with limited 5G rollout

Companies

Huawei is fighting back by relying less and less on US components in its ...

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Former MI6 spymaster says Huawei is a risk for UK and 5G

World

China’s suspension of UK bourse tie-up ‘a political move’

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.