Companies

Volkswagen to acquire stake in Chinese battery maker

German carmaker buys 20% of Guoxuan High-tech to better manage its supply chain

17 January 2020 - 10:38 Julie Zhu and Yilei Sun
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Hong Kong/Beijing — Volkswagen is set to take a 20% stake in Chinese electric vehicle battery maker Guoxuan High-tech, two sources told Reuters, as the German firm accelerates its electric push into the world’s largest vehicle market.

The deal would mark Volkswagen’s first direct ownership in a Chinese battery maker and comes as the Wolfsburg-based automaker strives to meet a goal of selling 1.5-million new energy vehicles (NEVs) a year in China by 2025, including plug-in hybrid cars.

The top foreign automaker in China plans to acquire the stake in Shenzhen-listed Guoxuan via a discounted private share placement in the coming weeks, the two sources with knowledge of the matter said. Based on Guoxuan’s market capitalisation of $2.8bn, a 20% stake in the company at present is worth about $560m.

The deal’s details have been mostly finalised and the two firms are waiting for new Chinese regulatory rules on private share placements that will provide a more flexible pricing mechanism and shorter lock-up periods for majority shareholders, said one of the people, speaking on condition of anonymity.

After the stake purchase, Volkswagen will become the battery maker’s second-largest shareholder with a 20% stake, behind Zhuhai Guoxuan Trading, a firm controlled by Guoxuan founder Li Zhen, which holds 25%.

Guoxuan is among a swathe of mid-tier Chinese battery makers behind CATL and BYD. It is based in China’s eastern city of Hefei, where Volkswagen is also building electric vehicles with JAC Motors, one of a number of its Chinese joint venture partners.

A third source, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, said Volkswagen has long wanted to control a battery maker to better manage its supply chain.

Volkswagen declined to comment. Guoxuan and the China Securities Regulatory Commission did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Electric vehicle plant

To achieve its NEV sales goal in China, Volkswagen has built a new $2.5bn electric vehicle plant with partner SAIC Motor that will have annual output capacity of 300,000 cars and is also revamping manufacturing facilities in China’s southeastern city of Foshan to build electric cars with partner FAW Group.

Volkswagen has also identified CATL as a strategic supplier and Volkswagen board member Stefan Sommer told Reuters in July 2019 that it could even build its own battery cell manufacturing plants in China.

“By holding a stake in the top Chinese battery makers, carmakers can gain more bargaining power on battery prices,” said Yale Zhang, MD of Shanghai-based consultancy AutoForesight. “Foreign carmakers are now catching up with their Chinese counterparts on securing battery supplies in China.”

Volkswagen’s rivals in China include Tesla, which earlier this month began delivering cars from its $2bn factory in China. The US electric carmaker eventually plans to manufacture 250,000 vehicles a year in the plant’s first phase.

China has been a keen supporter of NEV — pure battery electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrids — and has started implementing NEV sales quota requirements for automakers.

However, cuts to subsidies have dealt the market a blow, with NEV sales contracting for the first time in 2019. Sales this year are likely to be flat or rise only slightly, according to China’s top automotive industry association.

Reuters

Czech car industry readies for an electric future

Shakeup of the sector, due to the rise of electric mobility, is pitting suppliers against each other
World
1 month ago

German car industry in pain as Daimler set to cut 10,000 jobs

The move to electric and new EU emissions rules is costly, and the automotive sector in Germany is likely to shed 250,000 jobs over the next decade
Companies
1 month ago

VW hopes new face will add power to Audi’s Vorsprung

Markus Duesmann as CEO may be the answer to VW’s search for clean-engine expertise since dieselgate
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Germany charges six Volkswagen employees over diesel ‘fraud’

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Battery metals track highs and lows of electric car market

Companies / Industrials

Up to 80,000 jobs to be lost as electric vehicles charge ahead

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.