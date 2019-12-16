Companies

Kenya Airways names new acting CEO

16 December 2019 - 09:57 Omar Mohammed
Kenya Airways. Picture: REUTERS
Kenya Airways. Picture: REUTERS

Nairobi - Kenya Airways named a new acting chief executive officer on Monday to start on January 1, after the CEO announced his resignation in May amid the loss-making carrier's renationalisation process.

The new acting CEO, Allan Kilavuka is currently CEO of Kenya Airways subsidiary Jambojet. He will continue in that role as well as leading Kenya Airways "until a substantive CEO for Kenya Airways has been recruited and appointed," the carrier said.

Kenyan lawmakers in July voted to have the state take back the airline, which is 48.9% government-owned and 7.8% held by Air France-KLM. Kenya Airways was privatised more than 20 years ago but sank into debt and losses in 2014 after a failed expansion drive, among other factors.

The departing boss, Sebastian Mikosz, said in May that he would leave by the end of the year for personal reasons after leading the airline since June 2017.

Mikosz told Reuters in November he expected the nationalisation process to be completed by next year.

In August, Kenya Airways reported a first-half pretax loss of $83 million, more than double a year earlier. 

Reuters

Kenya Airways’ first-half losses double as Uganda relaunches national carrier

Kenya Airways is being renationalised which is struggling with debt, and which has had three CEOs in the past five years
Companies
3 months ago

Parliament backs plan to nationalise Kenya Airways

Nationalising the country’s main airline will save it from mounting debts
Companies
4 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Kenya Airways aims to double fleet over five years on its way to profit

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Strike erupts at Kenya’s main airport

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.