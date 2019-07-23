Parliament backs plan to nationalise Kenya Airways

Nairobi — Kenya’s parliament voted on Tuesday to nationalise the country’s main airline, Kenya Airways, to save it from mounting debt.

The unprofitable airline, which is 48.9% government owned and 7.8% held by Air France-KLM, has been struggling to return to profitability and growth.

A failed expansion drive and a slump in air travel forced it to restructure $2bn of debt in 2017. The airline later proposed taking over the running of Nairobi’s main airport to boost its revenue. Parliament’s transport committee, however, rejected that plan, recommending instead the nationalisation of the airline in a report debated by the national assembly on June 18.

In a voice vote taken on Tuesday afternoon, the majority of law makers in the chamber voted to accept the report.

Kenya Airways chair Michael Joseph told Reuters the vote was “great news”. “Nationalisation is what is necessary to compete on a level playing field. It is not what we want, but what we need,” he said, referring to competitors such as Ethiopian Airlines, which are state-run and profitable.

Air France-KLM could not immediately be reached for comment.

The government will now draw up an implementation plan with clear timelines, said Esther Koimett, the principal secretary at the ministry of transport. “Parliament is our boss ... we will obviously take the recommendations of parliament,” she said.

Kenya is seeking to emulate countries such as Ethiopia, which run air transport assets from airports to fueling operations under a single company, using funds from the more profitable parts to support others, such as national airlines.