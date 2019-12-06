Standard Bank pulls the plug on cricket sponsorship
The bank will walk away from an 18-year relationship with Cricket SA over developments regarding governance and leadership
06 December 2019 - 11:20
In another tumultuous development for Cricket SA (CSA), the country’s main sponsor of the game, Standard Bank, says it will not be renewing its support when the current contract terminates at the end of April 2020.
The decision will add unbearable pressure on the current leadership of CSA, including president Chris Nenzani and CEO Thabang Moroe, to resign.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.