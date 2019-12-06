Companies Standard Bank pulls the plug on cricket sponsorship The bank will walk away from an 18-year relationship with Cricket SA over developments regarding governance and leadership BL PREMIUM

In another tumultuous development for Cricket SA (CSA), the country’s main sponsor of the game, Standard Bank, says it will not be renewing its support when the current contract terminates at the end of April 2020.

The decision will add unbearable pressure on the current leadership of CSA, including president Chris Nenzani and CEO Thabang Moroe, to resign.