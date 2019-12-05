Thabang Moroe: throwing away his wicket

To listen this week to Cricket SA (CSA) CEO Thabang Moroe fumble his way through a live radio interview was like watching a tailender from the lower thirds bat against Kagiso Rabada with the new ball and on a green top.

The man didn’t have a clue.

Moroe, obviously too thin-skinned and insecure to run a big business, took out his heavy bat on Sunday to beat up the easiest of opponents: the messengers.

Cricket reporters, by and large, are, like Clark Kent, a mild-mannered lot, unlike their football counterparts who are forever calling for a coach’s head. But in cricket’s sylvan settings amid the dulcet sounds of bat on ball, it’s hard to get steamed up, no matter how egregious and incompetent the administrators of the game might be.

Moroe mistook them for soft targets when he banned five from the press boxes at Newlands and the Wanderers on Sunday.

The outcry was immediate and so loud that the CEO quickly backed down. The next day, on radio, he revealed breathtaking ignorance: the reporters were not barred from the ground; they were free to pay for a ticket and sit in the stands.

Moroe’s dissembling was quickly exposed by 702’s Bongani Bingwa, in what the broadcaster described as a "train wreck of an interview". Train wreck only for Moroe.

Two days after Moroe’s idiocy, one sponsor came forward timidly to try to put a light roller on a spite- ful pitch.

Elsewhere there was silence. From CSA chair Chris Nenzani and his pusillanimous board we heard not a peep.

It hasn’t been a good year for our cricket. The Proteas were abysmal at the World Cup and lost three Tests in India. Moroe throwing away his wicket with a tantrum was, however, the worst.