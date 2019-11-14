Google limits data sharing for ads under privacy pressure

Brussels — Google said it would make changes to its advertising technology to better protect people’s privacy following scrutiny by European Union watchdogs.

Starting in February, Google will no longer divulge information to participants in its ad auction about the type of content on a website or page where an ad could appear, the Alphabet company said in a blog post Thursday.

This type of targeting is a major reason why Google was able to absorb the bulk of online ads bought and sold with machines, so-called programmatic advertising. Google does not share its sales from web display ads, but frequently cites programmatic as a key driver of revenue growth.

“This change will help avoid the risk that any participant in our auctions is able to associate individual ad identifiers with Google’s contextual content categories,” Chetna Bindra, senior product manager, user trust and privacy at Google, said in the post.

Google includes contextual content categories in the bid requests it sends to buyers participating in an auction, indicating whether the website is about news or weather, for instance.

That information has helped advertisers avoid displaying ads alongside content they do not deem suitable for their brands. Google in recent years almost lost major clients after some of their ads ran before extremist videos on its YouTube site.

But Google has faced criticism for how it processes data for personalised online advertising.

Ireland’s data protection regulator in May opened a probe into how the search giant processes user data in advertising transactions. The watchdog is trying to determine whether Google’s practices are in line with EU strict privacy laws, which mandate transparency and the minimisation of data collection.

Some feel this is only a small step by Google to increase privacy.