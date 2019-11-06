Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — BHP Group and Alibaba

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments talk to Business Day TV

06 November 2019 - 11:27
Picture: 123RF/Oleksandr Nebrat
Picture: 123RF/Oleksandr Nebrat

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose BHP Group as his stock pick of the day and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Alibaba.

Reeders said: “BHP Group as a company has a strong balance sheet and is well geographically diversified.”

Crail said: “I think after the recent rally and SA Inc shares I would say towards fair value, specifically across the consumer stocks, looking around for where there is value in the globe at the moment and I do believe it’s in China.”

