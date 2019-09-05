Companies / Financial Services Ramaphosa must act to find way out of the economic crisis, FirstRand CEO pleads Allan Pullinger says the company is ready to support the president, but without urgent structural reforms, it may too late to save SA BL PREMIUM

FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger warned on Thursday that the SA economy was flat lining and pleaded with President Cyril Ramaphosa to act urgently on “structural reforms” or there could be no escape route out of the economic crisis.

Reporting the company’s annual results, FirstRand, the biggest banking group by market capitalisation, said it expects a paltry 0.3% GDP growth rate for 2019, which is among the bleakest projections for the year. Trends showed that the slow growth is not cyclical and there will be no uplift without structural reform, he said.