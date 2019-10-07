COMPANY COMMENT
Speculation lifts about Sibanye-Stillwater’s new structure
Some analysts and commentators see the moving of Sibanye’s gold assets into their own division as a precursor to the miner ditching its gold mines
07 October 2019 - 18:12
Sibanye-Stillwater triggered a wave of speculation when it announced a simplification of its holdings structures, moving its gold assets into their own division.
While the move to separate the assets into cleaner and more acceptable structures has been a year in the making, some analysts and other commentators immediately saw it as the precursor to Sibanye ditching its gold mines.
