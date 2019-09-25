Companies / Mining Sibanye to axe up to 5,270 people from former Lonmin mines In the middle of platinum-sector wage talks, Sibanye has announced the closure of three shafts in a move that will infuriate major union Amcu BL PREMIUM

Sibanye-Stillwater, the world's largest platinum miner, will lay off up to 5,270 people at the former Lonmin asset, with the restructuring announcement coming in the middle of wage talks.

Sibanye said it is closing the East 1, West 1 and Hossy shafts as well as halting opencast mining, stopping two concentrators and removing duplicated jobs in the merged companies. The cuts will come as the moratorium on retrenchments expires in December.